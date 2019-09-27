Ithaka Group Has Decreased Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position as Share Price Declined; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holding Raised by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 262,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, down from 265,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.28. About 5.48 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 11,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 148,495 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53M, up from 136,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 1.07M shares traded or 67.02% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 793 shares to 38,770 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 185.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,590 are owned by Cadinha Company Lc. Raymond James Advsr invested in 482,139 shares or 0.28% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Swarthmore Grp has invested 1.78% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Waverton Investment Management Limited accumulated 678,032 shares or 5.18% of the stock. Aldebaran Finance reported 14,120 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 749,909 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp has 2.42 million shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,619 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amp Invsts has 383,607 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs has 267,412 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.16% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 58,864 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc holds 1.31% or 275,205 shares in its portfolio. One Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).