Ithaka Group Has Decreased Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding; Nam Tai Property (NTP) Shorts Up By 4.62%

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) stake by 24.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc analyzed 31,961 shares as Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB)'s stock rose 0.62%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 98,477 shares with $16.42M value, down from 130,438 last quarter. Facebook Inc. Cl A now has $536.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $184.6. About 12.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) had an increase of 4.62% in short interest. NTP's SI was 131,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.62% from 125,600 shares previously. With 12,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP)'s short sellers to cover NTP's short positions. The SI to Nam Tai Property Inc's float is 0.62%. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 22,252 shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.64 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of stock or 750 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 8,882 shares to 37,977 valued at $21.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 80,086 shares and now owns 157,170 shares. Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned "Buy" rating by M Partners on Friday, August 2. Guggenheim upgraded it to "Buy" rating and $200 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $382.13 million. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014.