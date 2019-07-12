Ithaka Group Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $979,000; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shares Rose, Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Stake

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 550 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.45M, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 12/04/2018 – Low-profile chipmaker thrives on Google, Amazon demand; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – Correction to Amazon Prime Story; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 627,168 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.22 million for 22.20 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Claar Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 4.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Ltd Liability Corporation owns 249,106 shares for 4.74% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancorp holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,134 shares. Chartist Inc Ca invested in 0% or 390 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 58,789 shares stake. Guild Invest Inc reported 348 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Roundview Limited Liability Com has 3,168 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 461 were accumulated by Peddock Capital Limited Co. D E Shaw And Communication holds 244,709 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Hartwell J M Partnership has invested 6.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel Financial holds 1.22% or 242,653 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated has invested 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares to 178,058 shares, valued at $41.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 94.75 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.