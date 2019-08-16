Ithaka Group Has Cut Splunk (SPLK) Stake; The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weir Group PLC has GBX 2000 highest and GBX 1650 lowest target. GBX 1893.33’s average target is 48.26% above currents GBX 1277 stock price. Weir Group PLC had 36 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, May 20. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1875 target in Thursday, April 25 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WEIR in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Overweight” rating. See The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1650.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1875.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1850.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1650.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1900.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1875.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1875.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1940.00 New Target: GBX 1880.00 Maintain

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Splunk Inc. (SPLK) stake by 4.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc sold 5,686 shares as Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 117,402 shares with $14.63 million value, down from 123,088 last quarter. Splunk Inc. now has $18.95B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $126.21. About 748,910 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SPLK, ARWR, RGLD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 26 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Splunk Inc has $170 highest and $112 lowest target. $153.27’s average target is 21.44% above currents $126.21 stock price. Splunk Inc had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 1. Wells Fargo maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, March 1. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $165 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. Citigroup maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, March 1 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 1. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 21,158 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 961,612 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Federated Pa invested in 1.54 million shares or 0.47% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,499 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 173,100 shares. Campbell And Adviser has invested 0.51% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Partner Fund Mngmt LP invested in 0.25% or 90,080 shares. Jump Trading Lc has 2,220 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 5,671 shares. Zweig accumulated 91,972 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1,657 shares. Captrust Financial holds 562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Weir Group PLC’s (LON:WEIR) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging The Weir Group PLC’s (LON:WEIR) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Portland manufacturer ESCO acquired in $1.3B deal – Portland Business Journal” published on April 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Akastor ASA: Akastor agrees to sell KOP Surface Products to The Weir Group PLC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2017.