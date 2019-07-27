Ithaka Group Has Cut Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake by $5.31 Million as Share Price Rose; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Boosted by $387,366 as Shares Declined

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 9,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 324,571 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79 million, up from 315,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care Through Evidence-Based BRCA Genetic Testing; 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 31,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, down from 130,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Indonesia MPs grill Facebook officials on data breaches; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL; 07/03/2018 – WPP CEO: AMAZON LESS KEEN TO SHARE DATA THAN GOOGLE, FACEBOOK; 04/04/2018 – The British political consulting firm at the center of Facebook’s data scandal announced on Wednesday the Facebook data leak only affected 30 million users; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Says Worth Considering Paid Subscriptions: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – FaceAffinity Co-Founder Wayne Rowlands Comments on Facebook Dating Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND FACEBOOK PARTNER TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVE NATIONAL WEEKLY GAME PACKAGE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Facebook has been under pressure since news broke that data research firm Cambridge Analytica gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without the permission of its users; 19/04/2018 – FB: 3RD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE DIRECTLY ACCESSING PROFILES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Associates Ct reported 89,187 shares. Whitnell & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 100 shares. Washington Trust National Bank holds 1.51% or 56,843 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Company invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 413,779 shares. California-based Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 1.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hound Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.21M shares or 8.7% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Co accumulated 1.15% or 42,425 shares. The Michigan-based Azimuth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 381,175 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 175,300 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Navellier & holds 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,000 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile has invested 0.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moody National Bank Trust Division reported 183,600 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. 5,300 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares to 157,170 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 50,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 18,464 shares to 117,458 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 130,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.