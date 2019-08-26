Ithaka Group Has Cut By $539,193 Its Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Holding; Brookfield Asset Management Cut By $301,400 Its Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) Holding

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,823 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 106,235 shares with $20.33 million value, down from 109,058 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. now has $44.60B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $214.44. About 177,373 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT) stake by 0.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 2,200 shares as Federal Realty Invt Tr (FRT)’s stock declined 1.37%. The Brookfield Asset Management Inc holds 626,862 shares with $86.41M value, down from 629,062 last quarter. Federal Realty Invt Tr now has $9.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $128.61. About 52,292 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 45,000 shares to 50,900 valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mgm Growth Pptys Llc stake by 191,600 shares and now owns 6.13M shares. Welltower Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 115,272 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 315,378 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Management Corporation has invested 0.25% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Raymond James Financial Svcs reported 3,382 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,626 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated owns 123,066 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited reported 0.1% stake. Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.46% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Nordea Management has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Bartlett And Co Ltd Co invested in 450 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 470,735 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc owns 222,887 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Federal Realty Investment has $14200 highest and $13400 lowest target. $138’s average target is 7.30% above currents $128.61 stock price. Federal Realty Investment had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.59 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

