Ithaka Group Has Boosted Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake; Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Had 6 Bulls

Ithaka Group Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) stake by 30.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc acquired 8,882 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 37,977 shares with $21.67 million value, up from 29,095 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc. now has $61.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $515.5. About 384,989 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $234 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $211.0000 New Target: $207.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $208 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $211.0000 New Target: $205.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $208.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $228 Initiate

11/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $208 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $221 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $208 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $234 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold Amgen Inc. shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mirae Asset Limited invested in 0.18% or 128,838 shares. Benedict Finance Advsrs Inc invested in 25,158 shares or 2.07% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 232,040 shares. Delta Capital Ltd stated it has 14,215 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. First National Bank Of Hutchinson reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Manchester Management Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 5,719 shares in its portfolio. Oakwood Capital Management Lc Ca holds 29,931 shares. Cap Guardian Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 47,635 shares. The France-based Cap Fund Mgmt has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Community Trust & Inv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited Company accumulated 7,893 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% or 19,643 shares.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.78 billion. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism ; and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 984 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Yorktown Mgmt And holds 0.1% or 560 shares. Architects owns 38 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Management holds 2,661 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Duncker Streett holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww invested in 10,997 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.05% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated stated it has 3,436 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.06% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Chevy Chase Hldgs invested in 203,429 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Riverpark Cap Ltd Com holds 12,879 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 122,724 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity. $1.09 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Myriam Curet.

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 1,319 shares to 62,883 valued at $21.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) stake by 2,823 shares and now owns 106,235 shares. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was reduced too.