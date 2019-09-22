Ithaka Group Decreased Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $487,277 as Valuation Declined; As Best Buy (BBY) Market Valuation Rose, Covenant Multifamily Offices Has Increased Position by $885,546

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 262,770 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87 million, down from 265,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 25668% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 12,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 12,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $898,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $66.77. About 2.27M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Best Buy stopping orders from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO SAYS ON APRIL 17, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.25 BLN FIVE-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS FIRE EDITION SMART TVS BY INSIGNIA & TOSHIBA; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy 1Q EPS 72c; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold BBY shares while 161 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 193.72 million shares or 1.76% less from 197.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.27% or 467,211 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Communications, a New York-based fund reported 262,839 shares. First Trust Advisors LP owns 476,202 shares. Sns Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.73% or 887,237 shares. Axa reported 720,116 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Noven Grp has invested 0.16% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Bridges Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 8,729 shares. Private Ocean Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Voloridge Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,269 shares. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 0.09% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 1.72 million shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). 990,872 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. 135,282 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $456.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 26,401 shares to 114,057 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 793 shares to 38,770 shares, valued at $20.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Company Na invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.45% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 2,046 are owned by North Management. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.67% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The New York-based Sachem Head Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 14.58% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cibc Ww reported 225,853 shares. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Birinyi Assoc invested 1.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sun Life Financial reported 620 shares. Cim Mangement Inc owns 2,197 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 861 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd owns 24,357 shares. Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.44% or 11,506 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 31,432 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 194.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.