Ithaka Group Decreased Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Position as Stock Rose; Jana Partners Upped Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $91.17 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 1.32M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 1Q Gross Margin 63%; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67, EST. $1.64; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (FB) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 31,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 98,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, down from 130,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 11/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings this week for the Facebook founder and CEO; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK; 16/03/2018 – Facebook suspends SCL, Cambridge Analytica for violating policies; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Data on 87 Million People May Have Been Shared; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Under Pressure Over Data Breach (Video); 17/04/2018 – Indonesia MPs grill Facebook officials on data breaches; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EU privacy law heralds new era in online data protection

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

