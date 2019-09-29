Ithaka Group Decreased Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $997,542; Stock Price Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Grs Advisors Has Upped Position by $1.50 Million as Share Price Rose

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 89,916 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49 million, down from 93,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 15,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 0.06% or 22,136 shares. First Personal Service reported 2,874 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,719 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 33,664 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has 170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,731 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.16% or 18,982 shares. Hahn Cap Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 58,403 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 662 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,122 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Co invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 69 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Savings Bank Of The West has 0.23% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,895 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 39,918 shares. White Elm Lc has invested 2.78% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il reported 0.48% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Edgewood Mgmt Llc has invested 4.52% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 27,453 shares. Clough Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.32% or 45,685 shares in its portfolio. Friess Assoc, Wyoming-based fund reported 61,034 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Lc holds 31,285 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd owns 5,281 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc reported 0.16% stake. The Texas-based King Luther Cap Mngmt has invested 2.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.22% or 847,245 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 3,528 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,619 shares to 83,727 shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.