Ithaka Group Cut Visa (V) Stake by $1.71 Million; Lipe & Dalton Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.15 million, down from 293,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $175.87. About 1.76M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 6.06M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares to 122,999 shares, valued at $30.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.06 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock or 11,500 shares.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93 million and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.