Ithaka Group Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding By $979,000; Royce Value Trust Has 1.76 Sentiment

Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 58 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 33 sold and decreased equity positions in Royce Value Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 19.96 million shares, up from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Royce Value Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 27 Increased: 46 New Position: 12.

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc sold 550 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 25,520 shares with $45.45M value, down from 26,070 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $867.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 08/05/2018 – Response Mag: Amazon Offers Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. Wells Fargo maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.14M are owned by Capital Global. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Birinyi holds 12.08% or 15,839 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Inc accumulated 484 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Co has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motco has 335 shares. Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm accumulated 2.11% or 4,945 shares. 6,027 were accumulated by Retail Bank. Lmr Prns Llp reported 8,514 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 1.35% or 144,904 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co reported 93,384 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 0.82% or 7,500 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Incorporated Ma invested in 0.07% or 258 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 256,600 shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. for 402,473 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 277,644 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yakira Capital Management Inc. has 1.06% invested in the company for 268,137 shares. The Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.91% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 70,579 shares.

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.