Ithaka Group Continues to Hold Holding in Workday (WDAY); As Cognizant Technlgy Sltns Corcl Com (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.32 Million

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technlgy Sltns Corcl Com (CTSH) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 20,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 15,910 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 36,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technlgy Sltns Corcl Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 1,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 83,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 82,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 1.53M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 11,570 shares to 18,430 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $577.60M for 14.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

