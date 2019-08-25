Ithaka Group Continues to Hold Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL); Eminence Capital LP Boosted Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Position by $341.79 Million; Stock Declined

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 141.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 6.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 11.01 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592.90 million, up from 4.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 829,131 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $173.96. About 1.12M shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL)

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,715 shares to 185,089 shares, valued at $217.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 708,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. Class A by 5,274 shares to 191,008 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,640 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).