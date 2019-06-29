Ithaka Group Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $5.14 Million as Valuation Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lifted by $9.41 Million Its Holding

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 43,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 278,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 3310.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 223,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 230,748 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 6,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 37.69M shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 08/05/2018 – EPIPEN MANUFACTURER PFIZER PFE.N SAYS APRIL EPIPEN SHIPMENTS EXCEEDED PROJECTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11,426 shares to 185,322 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,370 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Counsel has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 457,403 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 254,611 were accumulated by Guardian Lp. Welch Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company Ny owns 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,990 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 3,856 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Capital Lc has invested 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lockheed Martin Invest Management Communications has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,030 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 38.53 million shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Jensen Inv has 6.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.32M shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 6.42% or 50,245 shares. Phocas Fincl holds 0.06% or 4,820 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.17% or 5,750 shares in its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L stated it has 4,000 shares. Korea Invest Corporation has invested 3.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 151,308 shares to 26,680 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,045 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Inv Mgmt stated it has 299,700 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications invested in 1.45M shares or 3.14% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 79,349 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,422 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). S&Co invested in 28,941 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest invested in 34,786 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.8% or 268,452 shares. Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 64,307 shares stake. Motco invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Horizon Investments Llc stated it has 85,150 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gideon Capital Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,582 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 1% stake.