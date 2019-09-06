Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 166.27 N/A -5.99 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 14.49 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iterum Therapeutics plc and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Iterum Therapeutics plc and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 177.32%. Competitively VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 801.06%. Based on the data delivered earlier, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 55.58% respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.