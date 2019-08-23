Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 178.21 N/A -5.99 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.72 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 161.94% and an $17 average target price. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average target price and a 23.46% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.