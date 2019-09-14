Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 170.10 N/A -5.99 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iterum Therapeutics plc and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Iterum Therapeutics plc and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 172.00% at a $17 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 2.82% respectively. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.