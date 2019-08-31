Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is a contrast between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 168.77 N/A -5.99 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 95.32 N/A -1.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 172.00%. Competitively the consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 187.61% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 61.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.