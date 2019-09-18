Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 174.45 N/A -5.99 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.13 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iterum Therapeutics plc and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Omeros Corporation are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Omeros Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 165.21%. Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 40.54% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Omeros Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 52.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, Omeros Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Omeros Corporation.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.