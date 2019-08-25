Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 174.45 N/A -5.99 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 38.65 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Nabriva Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 165.21% and an $17 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 49.6%. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.