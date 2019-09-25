Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

As Biotechnology companies, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 170.12 N/A -5.99 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Kura Oncology Inc. which has a 13.8 Current Ratio and a 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Kura Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 171.57% for Iterum Therapeutics plc with average target price of $17. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 37.67%. The information presented earlier suggests that Iterum Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Kura Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.