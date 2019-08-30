Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 171.45 N/A -5.99 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iterum Therapeutics plc and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Krystal Biotech Inc. has 33.3 and 33.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 167.72% for Iterum Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $17. On the other hand, Krystal Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 14.86% and its consensus target price is $53.5. The data provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.