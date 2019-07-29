Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 129.42 N/A -5.48 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 163.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 3.69% 0.72% 14.83% 25.2% -25.13% 26.89%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.