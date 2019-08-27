Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

We are contrasting Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 173.91 N/A -5.99 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Immunic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Immunic Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 166.04%. Competitively Immunic Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 176.63%. The data provided earlier shows that Immunic Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.