Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 129.42 N/A -5.48 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 163.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.