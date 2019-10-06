Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 Histogenics Corporation 13 0.00 1.39M 0.11 1.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 72,063,492.06% -101.8% -76.1% Histogenics Corporation 11,052,008.05% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Histogenics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 234.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.