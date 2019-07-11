Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.03 N/A -5.48 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iterum Therapeutics plc and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and GlycoMimetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 162.75%. On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 86.69% and its average target price is $23. Based on the data delivered earlier, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.