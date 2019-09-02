Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 168.77 N/A -5.99 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iterum Therapeutics plc and Genfit SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Genfit SA are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 172.00%. Competitively the consensus target price of Genfit SA is $56.5, which is potential 226.59% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Genfit SA seems more appealing than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.