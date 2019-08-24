Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 176.02 N/A -5.99 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 13.66 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 165.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 64.15% are Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.