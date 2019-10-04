Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 71,496,062.99% -101.8% -76.1% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Iterum Therapeutics plc and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 198.25% at a $17 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 17.9%. Insiders held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.