Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 170.40 N/A -5.99 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iterum Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Avid Bioservices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 171.57% and an $17 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.