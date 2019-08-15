Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 134.65 N/A -5.99 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 18.16 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 153.73% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 0.7% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.