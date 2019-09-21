Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 176.90 N/A -5.99 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Iterum Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 161.54%. Competitively Affimed N.V. has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 133.24%. The results provided earlier shows that Iterum Therapeutics plc appears more favorable than Affimed N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 41.7% respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.