Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

We are comparing Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 193.16 N/A -5.99 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 742.29 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which has a 18.2 Current Ratio and a 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Iterum Therapeutics plc and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 144.25%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 76%. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.