Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,387,596.90% -101.8% -76.1% 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,561,862,613.05% -15.6% -14.3%

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 188.14% at a $17 average price target.

Iterum Therapeutics plc and 22nd Century Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 35%. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -36.14% weaker performance.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.