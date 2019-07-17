Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) EPS Estimated At $-1.62; Timpani Capital Management Has Increased Realpage (RP) Position By $851,220

Analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) to report $-1.62 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 27.03% from last quarter’s $-2.22 EPS. After having $-1.44 EPS previously, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 2,000 shares traded. Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 22.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timpani Capital Management Llc acquired 14,187 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock rose 3.73%. The Timpani Capital Management Llc holds 77,204 shares with $4.69 million value, up from 63,017 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $6.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 441,891 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability reported 107,697 shares. Brant Point Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.8% or 104,336 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.08% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 9,867 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 37,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gp Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Nicholas Ptnrs Lp holds 0.53% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 97,152 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 315,021 shares. 13,323 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Ionic Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 15,445 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 763,966 shares. United Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 28,523 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 386,452 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 7,977 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Benchmark maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, February 26. JMP Securities maintained the shares of RP in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 44,086 shares to 11,722 valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced R1 Rcm Inc stake by 82,684 shares and now owns 75,620 shares. Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL) was reduced too.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. 150,000 shares were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd., worth $8.59M on Tuesday, June 25.

