Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) EPS Estimated At $-1.62; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Last Week

Analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) to report $-1.62 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 27.03% from last quarter’s $-2.22 EPS. After having $-1.44 EPS previously, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 7,433 shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Constellation Software (TSE:CSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Constellation Software had 2 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. See Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $1070

14/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Constellation Software Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 6.77% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 586,007 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU). Pnc Fincl Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) for 298 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU). Cullen Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) for 33,230 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,282 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 25,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Md reported 31,433 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) for 37,271 shares. Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has 0% invested in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) for 1.48 million shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,005 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies L P holds 155,941 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU). 11,194 were accumulated by Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7.47 million activity. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Hornbake E. Rodney bought $50,128. $484 worth of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) was bought by Falke Jeremy. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $79,348 was made by Isaac Paul J on Thursday, March 7. Levin Ross B bought $26,212 worth of stock or 6,826 shares. 7,833 shares were bought by Levinson Sam, worth $33,682 on Friday, June 14. $9,958 worth of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares were bought by BRICKMAN DAVID R. Shares for $39,541 were bought by HERMAN KIMBERLY.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $7.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1243.79. About 37,180 shares traded. Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customizations of software to various industries in the public and private sector markets primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.25 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Public Sector and Private Sector. It has a 68.77 P/E ratio. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company has market cap of $94.84 million. The firm is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. It currently has negative earnings.