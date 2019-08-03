Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 136.06 N/A -5.99 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Zogenix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 151.11%. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62.5 consensus target price and a 31.36% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Iterum Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Zogenix Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.