Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparison side by side

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 166.27 N/A -5.99 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.71 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Unum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 177.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 47.8%. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.