Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Comparison side by side

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 -0.08 34.00M -4.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iterum Therapeutics plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,826,833.07% -101.8% -76.1% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 157,845,868.15% 619.9% -47.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Theravance Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 185.23% and an $17 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Theravance Biopharma Inc. is $55, which is potential 187.21% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Theravance Biopharma Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.1% of Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Theravance Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.