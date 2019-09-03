Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparing side by side

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 169.55 N/A -5.99 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Sesen Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Iterum Therapeutics plc and Sesen Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Sesen Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $17, and a 172.00% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -8.26% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.56% of Sesen Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.