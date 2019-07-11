Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Comparison side by side

Since Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.63 N/A -5.48 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 19.33 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Iterum Therapeutics plc and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and REGENXBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $17, while its potential upside is 161.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.8% of REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has bigger growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.