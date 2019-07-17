Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.43 N/A -5.48 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 121.34 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 161.94% at a $17 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Otonomy Inc. is $5, which is potential 98.81% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Iterum Therapeutics plc looks more robust than Otonomy Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Otonomy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 65.9%. Insiders held 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Competitively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.