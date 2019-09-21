Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Comparing side by side

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 176.90 N/A -5.99 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 697.24 N/A -3.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 12.2 Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The average target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 161.54%. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $84.8 average target price and a -9.25% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 0% respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 9 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.