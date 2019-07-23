Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 129.83 N/A -5.48 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iterum Therapeutics plc and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival MediciNova Inc. is 46.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 46.4. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Iterum Therapeutics plc and MediciNova Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$17 is Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 163.16%. Competitively MediciNova Inc. has an average price target of $22, with potential upside of 125.87%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than MediciNova Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and MediciNova Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.9% and 21.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc’s stock price has smaller growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.