Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Contrasting side by side

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 130.63 N/A -5.48 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.64 N/A -3.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iterum Therapeutics plc and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc. Its rival Intrexon Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.6 respectively. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Intrexon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 161.54% at a $17 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 75.4% of Intrexon Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 43.71% stronger performance while Intrexon Corporation has -27.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intrexon Corporation.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.