Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparison side by side

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 133.84 N/A -5.99 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 14.58 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Iterum Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 155.26% at a $17 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 3.7% respectively. 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.