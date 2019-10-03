Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iterum Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 71,383,647.80% -101.8% -76.1% Heat Biologics Inc. 5,986,369,497.14% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Heat Biologics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 183.81%. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,549.48%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Iterum Therapeutics plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.