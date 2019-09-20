Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Contrasting side by side

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 171.73 N/A -5.99 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 388.72 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iterum Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Iterum Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Geron Corporation’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Geron Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 169.41% at a $17 consensus price target. On the other hand, Geron Corporation’s potential upside is 154.86% and its consensus price target is $3.67. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Iterum Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Geron Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Iterum Therapeutics plc and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 31.8%. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.